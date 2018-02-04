Huddersfield Town announce revised 2017-18 Premier League squad

Huddersfield Town have re-submitted their squad after the changes made in the January Transfer window.

These players will now be the ones that have the huge task of keeping the struggling West Yorkshire side up and avoiding the dreaded drop back down to the Championship.

Premier League Regulations

Under Premier League regulations, any team can only name a 25- man squad, which they must register with both the Premier League and the FA. The Terriers have named 23 players.

Any player under 21 – born on or after 1st January 1996 – do not specifically have to be named in the official 25- man squad but may play at any point throughout the season.

The 25- man squad must not incorporate any more than 17 players who don’t fulfil the Home-Grown Player Criteria. To be eligible for this, a player must have been registered with any club in the FA or Welsh FA for three seasons before his 21st Birthday.

Town’s squad has 10 home-grown players.

Effect of the January Transfer Window

The squad the West Yorkshire side submitted at the start of their first Premier League campaign has changed due to the incomings and outgoings from January.

Firstly, two players left the Club on Deadline Day – both to Championship sides. Joe Lolley signed a four- and – a- half year deal with Nottingham Forest, whilst Martin Cranie, whose Town contract was due to expire in the Summer, has joined Tony Pulis’ Middlesbrough.

Town also added three players to their squad in January. Sean Scannell picked up a groin injury whilst on loan at Burton Albion. He has now returned to his parent club for this season, and will undergo rehabilitation.

The Terriers made two new signings in January. Defender Terence Kongolo joined from AS Monaco on loan until the end of the season, and he has already shown his quality over the previous few games. Attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard also signed from Norwich City, in a reported £12 million deal.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers:

1. Jonas Lössl

13. Joel Coleman

28. Robert Green

Defenders:

2. Tommy Smith

3. Scott Malone

5. Terence Kongolo

15. Chris Löwe

25. Mathias Zanka

26. Christopher Schindler

33. Florent Hadergjonaj

44. Michael Hefele

Midfielders:

4. Dean Whitehead

6. Jonathan Hogg

7. Sean Scannell

9. Elias Kachunga

10. Aaron Mooy

17. Rajiv van La Parra

19. Danny Williams

21. Alex Pritchard

22. Tom Ince

23. Collin Quaner

Strikers:

20. Laurent Depoitre

24. Steve Mounié

Players Under-21:

8. Philip Billing

11. Abdelhamid Sabiri

27. Jon Gorenc Stanković

36. Jordan Williams

39. Lewis O’Brien