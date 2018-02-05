Mathias Jørgensen: Huddersfield Town can avoid relegation

Huddersfield Town defender Mathias Jørgensen feels the club's togetherness can pull them through the remainder of the season as they look to avoid an immediate return to the Sky Bet Championship.



Lack of transfer activity shows manager has confidence in current squad

With just Alex Pritchard and Terence Kongolo arriving to the John Smith's Stadium during the January transfer window, the centre-back feels that manager David Wagner trusts the current group of players.

"That is something the manager has been very vocal about, having the players and the group to do this [stay in Premier League], with the addition of Terence and Alex.

"It seems like he thinks our squad is complete and ready for the task ahead of us. That is a big compliment but we feel we can perform well."

Zanka talks American politics

The Huddersfield no. 25 spoke about a non-football related issue, politics, specifically about the goings-on in the United States: "It is more of a spectacle than European politics, it is like following a freak show at times!

"I am not a fan [of Donald Trump] but the rhetoric he uses is very powerful in all the wrong ways. It's a wake-up call for the rest of the world.

"You saw it with Brexit as well, how that kind of rhetoric can trigger some feelings, emotions and fears in people that can make them make decisions they haven't thought through."