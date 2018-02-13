Van La Parra open about using Huddersfield as stepping stone

Huddersfield Town winger Rajiv van La Parra is aiming to move to a “bigger” club after helping the Terriers to survival in the Premier League.

He also discussed Huddersfield’s style of play, and the importance of taking risks if they are to pick up points in the league.

The Dutchman, who scored from the penalty spot to claim Town’s fourth goal against Bournemouth at the weekend, initially joined the West Yorkshire Club on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers in March 2016, before his deal was made permanent in the summer.

The 26-year-old was a key member of David Wagner’s promotion squad in the 2016/17 campaign, making 40 league appearances. He has also been an important member of the squad this season, making 22 out of a possible 25 league appearances so far.

However, he clearly has bigger ambitions than where he is currently at.

van La Parra wants to play for a “bigger team”

Despite this, van La Parra has made it clear he wants to help the Terriers remain in the Premier League before thinking about bigger things: “My ambition first of all is to stay in the Premier League with Huddersfield and then after that to play in a bigger team," he said to the Sun.

It is unclear whether the Dutchman wants to stay in English football, or whether he would move back abroad to have a higher chance of being capped for his national team.

The winger believes that Huddersfield understand where his ambitions lie, as he said: “Huddersfield are more of a selling club who buy cheaper players and let them improve and sell them for money, so of course they 100% understand.”

“They give us the opportunity to show ourselves and if we do well the club does well as well,” he added.

Huddersfield “have to take more risks”

Huddersfield picked up a vital three points on Sunday, with a 4 – 1 win over Bournemouth which allowed them to regain their League place outside of the relegation zone.

Van La Parra believes that taking risks and being more positive – as they were at the weekend – is the key to their survival, and avoiding the drop down to the Championship.

He said: “Even against the big teams you need to play your own game. I think what doesn’t work for us, we don’t create and let them come to us – and I don’t think its possible to do that for 90 minutes and get a clean sheet.”

Currently sitting in 17th, with 11 games to go, Huddersfield need to pick up as many points as soon as possible, especially over opponents in similar positions to them in the league. With Chelsea, Manchester City and Arsenal three of their last four games – two of which are away – they will want to try and ensure they are safe before this point.

“Now we have to take more risks and create more and score more. For now especially as we need the wins and as many point as we can have we have to take more risks,” he added.

It will certainly be interesting to see who the Dutch winger will be playing for by the end of the Summer.