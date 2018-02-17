Aaron Mooy set for a couple of weeks on the side lines after knee injury, confirms Wagner

Huddersfield Town’s Aaron Mooy is set to miss the next couple of fixtures whilst he recovers from a deep cut on his left knee that he sustained during his side’s 4–1 win over Bournemouth.

The influential midfielder has picked up an infection which has delayed his comeback.

A slight setback on Mooy’s return

Head coach David Wagner provided an update on the 27-year-old during his pre-match press conference for the FA Cup Manchester United game, in which he said: “Aaron’s injury is only a cut but, unfortunately, there was an infection when he got the stitches, and this means a slight setback, but nothing serious.”

“He will miss the next two matches for sure and maybe Tottenham as well,” he added.

These next two matches are the Red Devils cup clash, as well as an important Premier League game over relegation rivals West Bromwich Albion the following week. The Terriers travel to Wembley to play Spurs on March 3rd.

When Mooy went down, clutching his knee and clearly in a lot of pain, thousands of fans feared the worst, and were hoping one of their star players hadn’t picked up a serious injury that could have ruled him out for longer, and luckily, this isn’t the case.

“He will be back – it is nothing like where there is ligament or muscle damage, it is just an infection. This can happen – it’s just an unlucky situation and like I say, it means he will be out for two weeks, maybe three,” the German said.

With crucial games coming up for Premier League survival, here’s hoping the Aussie can be back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

Mooy was “back to his best” against the Cherries

After a few weeks of lacklustre performances, Mooy seemed to back at the top of his game last Sunday against Bournemouth, and Wagner said: “I am always sad when my players are injured, especially Aaron who played on a very high level against Bournemouth.”

“He was back to his best, so the injury was very unlucky for him, but he will come back fresh, mentally and physically, in two weeks and he will help us,” the 46-year-old added.

The boss does have other options to play in Mooy’s usual position as he said: “It’s good that Danny Williams is back in training and the squad [after his recent injury], and Phil Billing and Jonathan Hogg are able to play this position as well – like Dean Whitehead who was in the squad against Birmingham.”

“So, we have options in this position, even if we never like to lose Aaron or any of our other players,” he added.