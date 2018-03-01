Christopher Schindler hopes the Terriers can rekindle Wembley memories in Spurs trip

The last time Huddersfield Town ventured to the National Stadium was back in May. 29th May 2017 to be exact when the Terriers travelled to Wembley in the Sky Bet Championship playoff.

German centre-back Christopher Schindler wrote himself into Terriers folklore that afternoon by securing the top flight promotion with the tenth penalty kick, as the game had gone 120 mins with no score.

So the team to earn promotion had to be settled with penalties, the tensest and most nerve-shredding way to win or lose.

The 27-year-old is buoyed by a return to the stadium that provided arguably the best moment of Huddersfield's season last year.

Their opponents, Tottenham Hotspur's, previous home record was appalling, having only won a few. However, recently that has turned around and Spurs have scored 27 goals and brought back 29 points from their last 11 home games.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Post the German said: "We have a chance in every game, who knows what can happen." Schindler went on to say: "Always in football, anything can happen. We now also have experience against the top-six teams, but it is the wrong thing to say we will go there and dominate them.

“We saw in the first game when we played Spurs at home that they have a really, really good team."

Spurs triumphed in that encounter by a 4-0 scoreline.

Spurs are 'up there with Manchester City'

The German then went on to talk about positions in the league, both of the Terriers and Spurs and about how hard the game will be, especially after recent scorelines by the London team both home and away.

"From my personal point of view, they are there with Manchester City as the best team in the league. That is why it is going to be a really tough challenge," the defender said. "But, we have good memories from this stadium – me as well – and that is why we are looking forward to this game.”



The Terriers will head to the capital with nothing to lose.

Back to back Premier League wins for Huddersfield Town against AFC Bournemouth and West Bromwich Albion have helped to lift Town clear of the relegation zone.

However, there are only three points and four places between the Yorkshire club and the bottom three spots, meaning that although Spurs go into the match as odds-on favourites, the Terriers will do as they always have, play to their strengths and try to capitalise on their chances.

Anything can happen in football, if Town can win against Spurs on Saturday, that is another three points towards safety. The Terriers need around 11 points from their last few games to secure another year in the Premier League, and once again prove their critics wrong.