José Mourinho insists that he isn't afraid of his responsibilities ahead of crucial Brighton bout

Manchester United coach José Mourinho has sent a message to the fans who are failing to get behind himself, stating that he is "not afraid" of running away from his responsibilities ahead of Saturday's crucial FA Cup clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

"I am going to be here and not going to change my mentality"

United are certainly a different beast now to the one that Mourinho found when he took over from Louis van Gaal back in the summer of 2016, with hard work and a significant investment they have returned to some of their success of previous years having won three trophies last season including their first Europa League title.

It would be safe to say that The Red Devils will have been closer to challenging for the Premier League title if not for the excellence of Manchester City, this meant that to fans there should be a focus on competitions especially the Champions League on their first return since 2015.

Many won't have been impressed by the goalless draw in Sevilla especially with the prestigious league wins over Chelsea and Liverpool, but they were brought right back down to earth following the victory over Jürgen Klopp's men as they were dumped out by Vincenzo Montella's men on Tuesday night.

United's negative style of play was heavily criticised only heightened by Mourinho's questionable comments post-match, the FA Cup clash with Brighton will be the last chance saloon for success this season and Mourinho started his pre-match press conference with a 12-minute rant stating that he won't shy away from the boos or his responsibility.

"I could be in another country with the league in the pocket," Mourinho stated in his extraordinary pre-match press conference. "I am here and I am going to be here and no way am I going to change my mentality."

"I don't know if you know the expression but there is a code that I like: Every wall is a door," the coach proclaimed. "I am not going to run away or disappear or to cry because I heard a few boos."

"I'm not going to disappear from the tunnel, running immediately," Mourinho added. "The next match I will be the first to go out. I am not afraid of my responsibilities."

"Happy with what I saw"

It was clear to see the disappointment on many faces following the final whistle at Old Trafford midweek, with many of the players stating their sadness and apologies to fans on social media following the shock defeat and stating that they will look to improve ahead of the clash with The Seagulls.

There will be some concern for home fans with Chris Hughton's side coming into the clash in a rich vein of form and confident of getting their own giant-killing, but Mourinho has insisted that he has been "happy" with what he has seen in his players following Tuesday's defeat.

“I’m happy with what I saw in my players after the match,” he told reporters on his players' reaction. “I'm happy that people were sad that people were frustrated."

"I mean, I'm really happy with that," the Portuguese national admitted. "I'm happy we were exactly on the same page and I'm happy to see the boys coming back again to my page."

“You don’t have many days to be sad," the coach stated. "So I'm happy that the players have come back exactly as myself. We train very well, always."

"We train always very well, so we don't need reaction to train better than we do," Mourinho concluded.

"Because the training, the professionality, the enthusiasm, the organisation, every training session with us since day one, since I arrived, the players have been absolutely brilliant.”