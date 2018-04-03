Victor Lindelof praises Manchester United attackers in Swansea win

Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof has praised the way his attacking teammates showed a "great buzz" in Saturday afternoon's 2-0 win over Swansea City.

Romelu Lukaku's 100th Premier League goal and Alexis Sanchez' second as a United player inside the first 20 minutes steered Jose Mourinho's side to a fifth consecutive league win at Old Trafford.

'Great buzz' amongst forward players

Lindelof, yet to experience defeat in 10 Premier League starts, hailed the all-round performance, telling MUTV: "I think we started the game and kept the ball very well and then we scored two very good goals."

The 23-year-old continued: "In the second half we came out and they had a few chances, but other than that we controlled the game very well."

Special plaudits were saved for United's attackers though, including Sanchez, who enjoyed his best game at the club yet, newly-enrolled '100 Club' member Lukaku and the in-form Jesse Lingard.

He said: "The front players had great movement and a great buzz between them. They had a lot of freedom and I think they showed it out there. They had a lot of fun."

David de Gea 'fantastic'

The Red Devils also achieved their 16th league clean sheet of the campaign, thanks to more David de Gea heroics to deny substitute Tammy Abraham twice in quick succession with terrific saves.

On the Spaniard, Lindelof stated: "Swansea had two good opportunities in the second half, but we had David De Gea in goal and, like I always say, he is a fantastic goalkeeper.

"The opponent might not have much, but he is always ready when shots do come and always there to save them. He is a fantastic player. I think [those two saves] prove his quality."