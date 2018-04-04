Alex Pritchard bemoans Huddersfield inability to convert chances in Newcastle defeat

Huddersfield Town attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard bemoaned missed chances Terriers' defeat to Newcastle United on Saturday.

With the only goal in the match scored by Ayoze Perez, and the Magpies dominating the play and possession, Town had a couple of chances that could have changed the 1-0 scoreline.

Mathias Jorgensen came the closest from a corner but was unable to find the net, and Scott Malone was unable to convert an equaliser at the back post as the Terriers slipped to 16th in the table.

Talking about the missed opportunities, Pritchard said: "I think it's always difficult coming here.

"We play in a deep block so when we do win the ball back we do have to take care of it.

"Obviously we're a long way from goal, but if you try and break quick the quality of the pass has got to be there but today was difficult.

"We had one from the corner which was a header that got blocked and one at the end had we put that in it would have been 1-1 and no one really talks about the chances."

Checking the table

Whilst it was a disappointing day for the Terriers, there was some good news. The only teams at the bottom end of the table to win matches were West Ham and Newcastle, meaning that Huddersfield are still clear of the relegation zone.

Pritchard went on to say that it is not just hard work that is required in the Premier League and that quality was lacking in the match against Newcastle: "In this league it's not just work - it's quality. When you get that chance you've got to take it and we didn't today."

The midfielder admitted that he checks the results of the other matches after games to see where the Terriers sit in the table, and to see what other teams around them have been doing.

The one thing that the Terriers cannot rely on is the results from the teams around them. Pritchard stated: "after the game you ask how the other results have gone but it's just football. It will be what it will be - as long as you work hard and you keep going you've always got a chance."

Huddersfield have a tough few games coming up starting with Brighton away on Saturday where they will hope to bounce back from the last few defeats and start scoring goals again.