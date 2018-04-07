David Wagner: "Staying up would be a miracle"

David Wagner’s time at Huddersfield Town has so far been magical, but the German manager believes it would be a “miracle” to keep The Terriers in the Premier League this season.

Relegation battler’s Huddersfield travel to the south east coast to face Chris Hughton’s Brighton, who despite a run of good form are just three points ahead of Town.

A win for Huddersfield would close the gap on Brighton and push the Yorkshire club away from the relegation zone, but the Terriers find themselves in a poor run of form with three losses in the last four games and not one goal scored in that time.

Wagner said, “I am confident we have everything to stay up - even if it will be difficult. Getting promoted was like a fairytale, staying up would be a miracle.

The 46-year-old coach is relying on the ability of his players to pull through and keep his side in the top division.

"We have to be mentally strong," he said.

"What we have is this togetherness and spirit of fight. We've had it from day one and that's why we are excited.

“We have enough in our dressing room and lots of excitement. It's not all about leaders but about the togetherness that we have.”

Given how close the teams at the bottom of the table are Wagner prefers to remain positive about his sides chances of staying up, “At this stage of the season you can't rule any game out to collect points. We know we need more points and every game is an opportunity.

“We are still not feeling any pressure - we have had a good week of training and we want to do everything we can to bounce back after Newcastle. We know Brighton well and it's another opportunity to get three points on the board.

"Every single game in the Premier League is a joyride - regardless of whether we have collected one point from the last four or not."

​Huge clash

Both of the teams will hope to remain in the Premier League for a second season and given they both came up from the Championship last season both teams know each others styles well.

"The themes in training are always about the opposition we are facing not the position in the table. There will be no big surprises for both sides, we just have to perform as we know we can do and have done in the past.

"Brighton are very well organised and have a great attitude. We have to make sure we are strong defensively and cause them so problems.”