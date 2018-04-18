Watford winner doesn't mask my poor season, admits Tom Ince

Tom Ince has assured Huddersfield Town fans that the best of him is yet to come, despite scoring a late winner in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Watford to boost the club's Premier League survival hopes.

Ince came off the bench to replace Collin Quaner with an hour gone at the John Smith's Stadium before firing past Orestis Karnezis in the 91st minute to send the Terriers seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Premier League adaption difficult

Although the importance of the 26-year-old's stoppage-time goal, it was just his second of the league season and he has admitted that more is expected of himself after moving to West Yorkshire for £8.5m.

After the full-time whistle, Ince said: “Of course I am happy to be part of this team and score the winning goal but as far as my own standards are concerned, I haven’t produced what I have wanted to.”

The versatile forward, utilised across the attacking line behind a sole striker in manager David Wagner's preferred 4-2-3-1 system, has highlighted the step up to the top flight as a reason for his struggles.

He continued: “I know that more than anyone, but sometimes you have these times in your career where you have to try and find a new way of playing or thinking.

“It’s obviously a new team for me, and in the Premier League, which makes things twice as hard, but you have to always believe in yourself.”

Focus is on the team

Netherless, Ince was happy to put individual issues aside and celebrate helping his team take a great stride towards safety, stating: "It’s all a new experience and all I can do is keep working hard for this team.

“Getting the goal is fantastic but it is all about the team performance and collectively we deserve this - we have worked hard all season to get where we want to be and it’s a fantastic moment."

Huddersfield will endure daunting trips to champions Manchester City and Chelsea as well as hosting Arsenal in the final three games of the campaign after facing Everton at home next weekend.

The Englishman has the terrifying run-in in mind but is hoping his crucial winner against the Hornets will build confidence.

“It’s going to be difficult with three of the top four in the next few games, but I will try and use this goal to build confidence.

"Then hopefully we will stay up and go again next year - but I know I can play a lot, lot better than I have this season.”