Huddersfield Town set to offer David Wagner new two-year contract

Huddersfield Town are set to reward head coach David Wagner’s ‘miracle work’ at the club with a new and improved two-year deal, according to reports.

He is currently under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until 2019, but this reported new deal is set to give him ‘better terms and bonuses’.

After the Terrier’s 1-0 victory over Watford last weekend, thanks to a late Tom Ince strike, they moved closer to Premier League survival, a fate which the man himself has labelled as a “miracle”.

This could see him pick up a £1.3 million bonus, reports suggest.

The West Yorkshire side currently sit 15th in the table on 35 points, seven points above the relegation zone with four matches left to play.

Wagner has “no reason” to leave

Since joining the club in November 2015, Wagner has worked wonders on a tight budget – namely one of the smallest in the Championship, and probably the smallest in the Premier League - in order to first defy the odds by gaining promotion to the top-flight, and now appearing to be on the cusp on maintaining that top-flight status.

The German’s impressive work has seen him linked with multiple managerial jobs, with the more prominent ones being a return to his former club Borussia Dortmund, along with a summer move to fellow strugglers Southampton.

However, it has been said that the 46-year-old is not on the shortlist for the Dortmund role - which will please many a Town fan.

He has also shown no interest in leaving the club, with recent comments saying that he was “bored” of all the rumoured links regarding him.

Wagner also stressed that he sees no reason to leave, as he said: “As long as Dean [Hoyle, the chairman] and the fans are happy there is no reason why I should leave this football club.”

When Hoyle was asked about the contract on a Facebook Live Q&A he said: “David has made it very clear that he wants to stay at Huddersfield Town Football Club.

"He’s got no rush to go anywhere else, but that needs to be in the Premier League.”

Hoyle added: "That means we need to make sure we get over the line first, and that’s in our hands after Tom Ince’s goal, and crack on from there.

"That’s David’s wish – he wants to stay at Huddersfield,” he assured.