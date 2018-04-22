Report: CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin linked with Brighton move

Brighton and Hove Albion have been linked with a move for CSKA Moscow midfielder, Aleksandr Golovin.

The 21-year-old Russian international has been in fine form for the Krasno-sinie, scoring six goals in all competitions, including the away goal against Arsenal at the Emirates in the UEFA Europa League quarter-Finals stage.

Brighton would be a 'dream move' for Golovin

According to Russian sports outlet Sport Mail, if Golovin was to leave CSKA in the summer, Brighton would be the ideal move for him.

He has also been linked with European giants such as Napoli and Borussia Dortmund, however, it is believed that Golovin may struggle to get game-time at either of those clubs.

Therefore, Russian sports outlet like Sport Mail believes that it is in the best interest of Golovin to join Brighton, which would be a 'dream option' for him.

The youngster would have to battle the likes of Dale Stephens, Davy Pröpper, Pascal Gross, who was recently voted as the player of the year, and Beram Kayal as well.

There is no doubt that Golovin is an exciting prospect, what remains to be seen is whether Brighton act on their interest in the midfielder, a good display at the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer would certainly help his cause.