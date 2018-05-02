Leonardo Ulloa focused on Premier League survival

Leonardo Ulloa says he's focused on keeping Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League and not his own uncertain future.

On-loan Leicester City striker Ulloa signed in January by The Seagulls made his first Premier League start for a year for the recent 0-0 draw against Burnley at Turf Moor.

The Argentine is working his way back to fitness, was adopted as a lone striker but failed to make a real impact in the final third and was subsequently replaced by Glenn Murray after 67 minutes.

The 31-year-old striker has one year left to run on his contract with Leicester but isn't worried about his future, instead, he's focused on survival.

Ulloa told the club's website: “I don’t know about my future at the moment – my main focus is to make sure we’re safe in this league and then I can begin to think about that.

"The feeling in the team is that we are in a good position at the moment, and we have three difficult games, so we have to give our best."

He added: “At the moment we’re doing well and can only focus on ourselves rather than results around us.

“You need a tough mentality and need to fight for the rest of the season – we need to stay united as a group ahead of our remaining matches – we know we need some more points on the board before the end of the campaign.”

Ulloa was satisfied to start at Burnley

The draw, which helped lift Chris Hughton's side to 14th in the table, has put a buffer between themselves and the bottom three - although it is still mathematically possible that the Seagulls could be relegated.

Ulloa continued: “For myself, it was nice to be back in the team, but I recognise I still need more minutes on the pitch to improve my fitness.

“I feel good and was happy to play – but I want it to be more regularly, Saturday was physical but I felt good on the whole."

The Argentine needs game time and is looking to make an impact, his next opportunity comes on Friday night in the Seagulls final home game of the season against Manchester United.