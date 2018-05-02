“Anything can happen in football,” says Steve Mounié ahead of Huddersfield’s final fixtures

Steve Mounié believes Huddersfield Town’s bid to survive in the Premier League is far from impossible and that the Terriers are up for the fight despite their extremely difficult run in.

“The fight is on”

The Terriers are three points above the drop zone and may need something from their daunting remaining fixtures against Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal if they are to survive.

However, Mounié insists that “the fight is on" and the Terriers "shall try to get the points we need to stay in the Premier League.”

“We know that the next three games will be very hard, but it’s not impossible. Anything can happen in football,” continued the Beninese international.

“Everyone knows that in the dressing room and we all know that we need three points and getting those three points could mean we stay in the league,” he admitted.

Huddersfield are “disappointed” after Everton defeat

Last Saturday’s home match against Everton would surely have been the match David Wagner’s side targeted as the 'most winnable' of their four remaining games, which would have seen the Terriers all but safe.

However, that wasn’t to be, and in true Huddersfield style, it seems to be going to the last game of the season to decide next season’s fate.

When reflecting on the 2–0 defeat against the Toffees, Mounié said: “We are disappointed of course because we wanted to get the three points.”

“I think we controlled the ball. Everton are a team that like a big transition when they get the ball back. They tried to speed up the game when they got the ball back and that’s what killed us – that’s how we conceded the two goals,” he continued.

“We were unable to score and that’s why we lost the game.”

The forward went on to add: “There weren’t many chances in the game, sometimes even though you might control the ball, that doesn’t mean you will win.”

“When you have those chances you have to score them – which them gives you confidence. That helps you win the game.

"We had some chances in the first half but didn’t take them,” admitted the disappointed 24-year-old.