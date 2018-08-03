Antonee Robinson pens new Everton contract as Joao Virginia joins from Arsenal

Highly-rated defender Antonee Robinson has signed a new three-year deal with Everton and headed down the road to join Wigan Athletic on loan for the season.

Robinson, an American international, has made a number of appearances for the Blues first-team during pre-season after an impressive campaign on loan at Bolton Wanderers last season.

On loan with the Wanderers, the 20-year-old made 30 appearances, chipping in with five assists, in the Championship on his way to helping keep the club in the division on the final day of the campaign.

Speaking to EvertonFC.com on his new deal, the full-back said: “It means everything to me to sign this new deal. Everyone has looked after me here at Everton, all the coaches, all the staff.

“The lads who I’ve grown up playing with are all doing well and prospering and I want to be the next one to break through, like so many of my mates have.”

He been tipped to make a return to the University of Bolton stadium but instead joins the recently-promoted Latics at DW Stadium.

Virginia joins from Arsenal

Elsewhere, Everton have completed the signing of young Portuguese goalkeeper Joao Virginia from Arsenal.

He joined Arsenal from Benfica in 2015 but departs the Gunners without making a first-team appearance.

Virginia was, however, a mainstay between the sticks for various Arsenal youth teams last term, racking up 22 appearances last campaign.

Speaking with EvertonFC.com, the ‘keeper said: ”I hope to learn a lot from the goalkeepers here, Jordan Pickford, who had a great season and World Cup and Maarten Stekelenburg, who is very experienced, too.

"This is a great opportunity for me.”

The highly-rated 18-year-old was recently a part of the side that beat Italy in the Under-19 European Championships final in Finland on Sunday 4–3 after extra time.