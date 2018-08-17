Opposition View: Who do Huddersfield have to watch out for against City?

Huddersfield face Manchester City at the weekend, hoping to earn their first points of the new Premier League season after a disappointing defeat to Chelsea on the opening weekend. The Terriers fell to a 3-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge after goals from Kante, Jorginho and Ledesma.

However, things are unlikely to improve for David Wagner's side as they prepare to face the current Champions, who reached a record-breaking 100 points last season. Guardiola's team have a number of players worth watching and despite Huddersfield's decent first forty-five minutes against Chelsea that could well have earned them a goal, a heavy home defeat means there's little optimism of a positive result here.

Here are three players that Huddersfield will have to keep a constant eye on should they hope to come away with anything at all.

Bernardo Silva

With news emerging that Kevin De Bruyne will be on the sidelines for two to three months, Bernardo Silva's role in the side is likely to become even more prominent. The midfielder has had a really bright pre-season, carrying his form into the Community Shield win over Manchester United. His ability to carve open a chance out of nothing alongside brilliant vision for a pass makes him a great asset to have in the side.

Huddersfield will have their work cut out for them keeping him quiet given his ability to wriggle out of trouble if defenders close him down quick while simultaneously possessing the quality to pcik the right pass and the exact weighting when given time and space to look up and find a teammate.

Raheem Sterling

After impressing at the World Cup with his incisive movement in between the channels and beyond the line of defence, Sterling is set for a big season at The Etihad. The Englishman performed well last year, scoring 23 goals and registering 17 assists in 46 games across all competitions. Scoring in City's first game of the 18/19 campaign will give him the confidence to kick on from last year and his pace and trickery will make him a real handful on the flank.

Able to cut inside while sticking out wide and whipping balls into the box, Sterling is quite unpredictable going forward, thereby making him a nightmare for defenders. Huddersfield were undone relatively easily against Chelsea last week and Sterling will be licking his lips to bag some more goals.

Sergio Aguero

I couldn't discuss who Huddersfield had to watch out for without mentioning the man himself. Sergio Aguero was at fault for not squaring to his teammate against Arsenal to confirm the three points earlier on in the contest but his quality in front of goal in undeniable. The Argentine is ruthless when given the space to take a shot off on goal and if Huddersfield aren't on point with their defensive work, you can be sure he'll make them pay.

Huddersfield fared relatively well against the big teams last season but it's unlikely they'll pick up any points against City this weekend. The Champions have far too many threats to keep quiet; even if one has an off day there's another five or six players capable of turning a game on it's head within minutes.