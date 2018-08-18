Brighton & Hove Albion vs Manchester United Live Stream Score Commentary in Premier League 2018

Official team news will be out at 3PM. Stay with us until then for more build-up.

Predicted Brighton XI: Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Jahanbakhsh, Stephens, Bissouma, March; Gross; Murray.

Brighton could see Yves Bissouma and Alireza Jahanbakhsh return to the starting XI after coming off the bench, like Lukaku for United, in the opening game. Right-back Bruno is unavailable, alongside Florin Andone, after being forced off at Vicarage Road last weekend.

Predicted United XI: De Gea; Darmian, Bailly, Lindelof, Shaw; Pogba, Pereira, Fred; Sanchez, Lukaku, Mata.

Pogba will captain United again on Sunday, Mourinho confirmed. Romelu Lukaku could start for the first time this season after coming off the bench in the last game, but other than that, no changes are expected for Mourinho’s side. Jesse Lingard, Nemanja Matic and Antonio Valencia are all back in training but won’t be involved.

After scoring the first goal of the season for United, Pogba has now been involved in 26 league goals (12 goals and 14 assists) under Jose Mourinho, more than any other Man United player in the same time. United fans, then, will be pleased to see Mourinho giving him praise, rather than creating conflict.

Mourinho continued to defend Pogba, saying, “please don't put him in a situation where people can think he's not a polite, educated guy, which he is. The truth is we are together for two years and I've never been so happy with him as I am now."

"I want him to play well, I want him to play for the team, the fans, and that is what it is. He's working extremely well here, but I have to say in his defence that write what you want about him, write what you want about me, please don't say lies,” Mourinho said, criticising the media instead of Pogba now.

Mourinho responded with more reconciliatory comments in his pre-match press conference for this game on Friday. With the transfer window closed, it’s unlikely Mourinho will continue to slate the French midfielder, or any other players, without the possibility of signing a replacement.

The big story of the game was the performance and comments of Paul Pogba, who was handed the captaincy by Jose Mourinho in what seems to be the Portuguese holding out the olive branch in reconciliation. Pogba came out after the game and told reporters in the mixed zone that he would be fined if he said what he thought of the situation.

A Paul Pogba penalty and a Luke Shaw strike on the half-volley gave the Reds a 2-1 win against Leicester City, despite a late scare where Jamie Vardy netted in the 92nd minute to begin squeaky bum time.

Today’s visitors, meanwhile, began with a win after an up-and-down pre-season tour of the USA where a few young players shone out but issues emanated out of the club.

With United up at the Amex Stadium on Sunday before Brighton face Liverpool, Hughton’s side could suffer the same fate as last season in terms of their start to the campaign.

"Sometimes you wonder what happened - pre-season was fine,” Hughton said. “We have some new signings but the team that played today was the same as last season, so no excuses.”

Chris Hughton’s Seagulls began last season without a win in four games. They began this campaign with another loss, beaten by two Roberto Pereyra strikes at Watford. Hughton was surprised and disappointed by a very poor performance.

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live minute-by-minute commentary of Manchester United’s visit to Brighton & Hove Albion in both sides’ second fixture of the 2018/19 Premier League season.