Everton exits continue as Mo Besic and Yannick Bolasie depart on loan

Everton have let three players depart on loan as they continue to whittle down their squad.

Mo Besic, Yannick Bolasie and Joe Williams have already taken the step down to the Sky Bet Championship joining Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Bolton Wanderers respectively.

They join Cuco Martina and Ashley Williams in their step down, as the pair joined Stoke City before the close of the Premier League window.

Bosnian midfielder Besic, was in talks with Boro for a permanent return following a successful loan spell last term but that deal fell through at the final moments before the close of the Premier League window.

He now returns to the North East with three years left on his Everton contract, meaning a permanent exit from Goodison Park could be possible should Tony Pulis’ side make a break for promotion.

Besic and Bolaise had been expected to join Middlesbrough together but late interest for Villa in Bolaise saw him join Steve Bruce’s squad instead.

The Congolese winger still has a few years left on his Everton contract but a permanent exit could be on the horizon with some reports suggesting the Villains have a clause to make the deal permanent in January.

Developing elsewhere

Williams, joining Bolton, had been expected to be on the fringes of the Everton first team squad for this campaign but an injury in pre-season meant he wasn’t able to showcase himself to Marco Silva.

He will continue his development at the University of Bolton Stadium in his second Championship loan spell after he impressed for Barnsley last season.

Everton also allowed Callum Connolly and Antonee Robinson to join Wigan Athletic earlier in the month, as the pair continue their development with regular, meaningful football only down the road in Wigan.

Other exits still possible

Nikola Vlasic, who was reportedly told to train away from the Blues’ squad before the start of this season, joined CSKA Moscow - under the radar - on a season-long loan.

He could be followed by a few others with a week left in the transfer market, and time left in the loan window for Football League clubs, the exits aren’t expected to slow up at Everton.

Sandro Ramirez’s future is still up in the air with reported interest in him from a number of side in his homeland looking to take the former Barcelona prospect on loan.

There is also interest in Kieran Dowell but Blues boss Silva has repeatedly made a point to mention his name in relation to his first-team squad so it may be difficult for interested clubs to prize the attacking midfielder away from Goodison Park.