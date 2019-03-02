Romelu Lukaku reaping rewards of training ground efforts, reveals Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Romelu Lukaku's recent goalscoring success is a result of constant work on the training ground, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted.



The Norwegian interim boss watched Lukaku net his second brace of the week on Saturday afternoon which included a dramatic 89th-minute winner.



Though off-colour for much of the first half, Man United secured the 3-2 win and three points in a fantastic match.

Lukaku dragged United to victory

Lukaku scored twice in the second half, having netted a double in midweek against Crystal Palace, too.

Solskjaer labelled the Belgian, who has come under significant fire this season for under-par performances, as a "quality goalscorer".

He hadn't netted for more than a month before Wednesday night's exploits in South London, but it has been an emphatic week for Lukaku.

"We need to have him in front of the goal more, of course, but he’s fantastic [in terms of] his work rate and attitude," Solskjaer said.



Lukaku working hard on finishing

"He keeps working every day on finishing. He does extra every day and he comes off smiling.



"That practice comes out on a Saturday."



Lukaku, though left-footed, netted both goals on Saturday with his right.

"He’s got goalscorer's qualities and finishes and he knows what he wants to do, [whether it is] right foot or left foot," Solskjaer commented.



Lukaku has only been provided with the opportunity to start in central areas because of United's ongoing injury crisis.

Lukaku given opportunity due to injuries

Anthony Martial remains sidelined, although could return on Wednesday in United's Champions League game against PSG, while Lingard and Mata are both out.

Most importantly, a knock to Rashford, sustained against Liverpool, prevented him from starting against Palace and Lukaku took his opportunity.

It will now be interesting to see who Solskjaer picks in the central striking position against PSG and then Arsenal next weekend.