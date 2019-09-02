Guardiola describes Aguero as "a special talent”

Following victory at the weekend, Pep Guardiola has labelled striker Sergio Aguero as "A special talent".

Manchester City put four past Brighton and Hove Albion at the Etihad Stadium. It only took Guardiola's men 68 seconds to open proceedings via Kevin de Bruyne, slotting home from David Silva's cut-back into the penalty area.

However, it was the Argentine who stole all the headlines. Two sublime goals on either side of the half.

Aguero's perfect start for City, scoring in all four of the Champion's opening fixtures, including another brace against AFC Bournemouth last time out.

Superb Sergio Aguero

The City boss in his post-match press conference declared Aguero just can’t stop scoring goals.

“I think Sergio scored goals in Argentina when he was 16 years old, he’s done so ever since he came here,” Pep said.

The 31-year-old striker showcased his unstoppable scoring abilities. Two touches of the ball and powered the ball past Mat Ryan just before the half-time break. Pep echo’s what everyone witnesses that "he will die scoring goals".

“He’s a special talent and he will die scoring goals. We’ve changed many things, including the messages, me included."

If you thoroughly enjoyed Kun first goal, his second was something special. Just outside the penalty area, he composed himself and placed his shot in the top left-hand side of Albion keepers outstretch dive.

Not just the curling shot to take his overall tally for City to 237 but the number ten’s unselfish play and commitment to assist his teammates.

From goal-scorer to substitute Bernardo Silva's to put the icing on the cake scoring the sky blues fourth goal.

City Spanish manager finally said in his press conference that Aguero attitude and approach is very impressive, he goes on to say,

“From day one I’ve been impressed by his commitment. We need his goals, everyone knows it. Even on the days when he doesn’t score goals, his commitment is fantastic.

“I’m happy for him and the team because he helps us a lot with the goals.”

Pep praises Potter

Even though City finished the match with four goals and sitting second on the Premier League table,

Guardiola also gave Graham Potter special mention, that they didn’t have it all their way and that Brighton did come with a game plan.

“The credit is for Brighton. They defended with five. They made it difficult for us in the build-up. It was the same as against Swansea last season.

“Sometimes the opponents have the courage and personality to play. They have quality and that’s why they created problems. We were there. Sometimes the opponent is good too.

Potter took over from Chris Houghton and it has been recognised that he wants to play football on the deck and Potter has studied Guardiola’s style of play.

“Football, when two teams want to play, is fantastic. Sometimes teams here who defend 90 minutes deep lose 4-0 too. This team played to try to hurt us and they had more chances than the teams who come here to defend.

“They pressed man to man, and I think for Brighton and their spectators they had two or three clear chances.

“It’s a good lesson for me. I’ve learnt a lot from my colleague."

City’s boss very humble when he spoke about Potter. The International break is up next. City next Premier League match is against Norwich City when they travel to Carrow Road.