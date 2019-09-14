Solskjaer delighted with 'excellent' performance of United 'leader' McTominay

Scott McTominay has been hailed as a “leader” by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s 1-0 win against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon.

Injury to Paul Pogba left McTominay as United’s most impressive midfielder as he played two roles against the Foxes.

The Scot began in a higher position than normal before moving deep to hold off Leicester’s second-half pressure.

“He’s improving isn’t he,” Solskjaer chuckled when asked about McTominay.

McTominay is a 'fighter and a leader'

“I thought he was excellent. He lost the ball a couple of times because he’s just learning his new role as a sitting midfielder.

“He goes into the tackles, challenges and fights. If there are teams trying to intimidate us, he’s in there. He’s a leader. Put it this way, I wouldn’t want to go in a 50-50 against him.”

McTominay brought the game to a halt near the end as he was fouled near the corner flag. It drew the attention of four Leicester City players and defender Soyuncu came in with a shove. McTominay sat and accepted it and brought the three points closer. A moment earlier he’d barked from the centre circle to urge his teammates onto the win.

Solskjaer was quick to praise his overall performance. “I thought he was excellent all day,” he explained.

McTominay must lose possesion less

There were some concerns over McTominay’s loss of possession, though. He gave the ball away three times and Solskjaer’s referenced two of them. First team coach Kieran McKenna had a word in his era midway through the first-half to advise.

“He got caught once and almost again straight after,” Solskjaer admitted, but McTominay looked more assured where he dropped deeper after Fred replaced Matic.

"He’s confident enough to carry on. I’m very pleased for him."

“I think the boys will get confidence from this result. The performances have been miles better than this but today we have to accept the three points and tomorrow we have to wake up with a smile.”

United to "wake up with a smile"

United are temporarily into the top four and though they could drop out after the weekend’s games have all been played, it’s a good position after five games.