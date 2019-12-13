Southampton vs West Ham United: Live Stream TV Updates and How To Watch EPL

ADVERTISEMENT
60 LIVE
West Ham United: Starting XI
Martin; Fredericks, Balbuena, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Snodgrass, Rice, Noble, Fornals; Haller, Antonio.
Antonio and Haller start against Southampton ⚒ pic.twitter.com/Hu2VjR6zzs— West Ham United (@WestHam) December 14, 2019
Southampton FC: Starting XI
McCarthy; Soares, Bednarek, Stephens, Bertrand; Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Hojbjerg, Djenepo; Long, Ings.
🚨 T E A M S H E E T 🚨— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) December 14, 2019
Here's the #SaintsFC side to take on #WHUFC under the lights at St Mary's: pic.twitter.com/Lm0bI8Bali
Stay tuned
That's it for now, but live commentary will resume around one hour before kick-off as we bring you the team news.
Southampton team news
Yan Valery has been confirmed unfit after catching a virus.
Stuart Armstrong and Sofiane Boufal are both recovering from injuries, but there's a chance that they will make a full recovery for the match.
Stuart Armstrong and Sofiane Boufal are both recovering from injuries, but there's a chance that they will make a full recovery for the match.
West Ham team news
Łukasz Fabiański, Manuel Lanzini, Winston Reid and Jack Wilshere remain sidelined and all have been ruled out of the game.
Aaron Cresswell is a doubt after being forced off with an injury in last week's loss to Arsenal.
Aaron Cresswell is a doubt after being forced off with an injury in last week's loss to Arsenal.
Southampton's form
Before wins against Watford and Norwich, Southampton were sitting on only two league games out of 13 possible. but Danny Ings's goals nearly got them out of the relegation zone.
Unfortunately, the Saints' winning streak was cut short as in their latest match Newcastle United found a way to stop them.
Southampton currently sit 18th in the Premier League table.
Unfortunately, the Saints' winning streak was cut short as in their latest match Newcastle United found a way to stop them.
Southampton currently sit 18th in the Premier League table.
West Ham's form
West Ham are proving that they're still as inconsistent as they were in previous years. After a great start to the season which saw them come within the reach of the top 3, they've won only one of their latest 11 games.
In their previous match, the Hammers fell short losing 1-3 to Arsenal, with Angelo Ogbonna scoring their only goal.
West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.
In their previous match, the Hammers fell short losing 1-3 to Arsenal, with Angelo Ogbonna scoring their only goal.
West Ham currently sit 16th in the Premier League table.
This will be the final game for West Ham before a two-week break as their next week's game against Liverpool has been postponed.
The Southampton FC vs West Ham United match will be played at the St. Mary's Stadium in Southampton, England. The kick-off is scheduled at 5:30 GMT.
Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live text commentary of this matchday 17 fixture in the Premier League: Southampton FC vs West Ham United. Stay tuned for a pre-game analysis followed by live updates when the match kicks off at 5:30 GMT.