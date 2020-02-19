Club Brugge vs Manchester United Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch UEFA Europa League 2020 (0-0)
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 17: Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of Manchester United celebrates after the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on February 17, 2020 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Club Brugge vs Manchester United match.
Mignolet looks forward to another match against United

United will come up against ex-Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet on Thursday night. He’s confident.

“We saw Manchester United play against Chelsea. We will try to compete with a great club in Europe and in England, but we showed against PSG and Real Madrid that we can do that.”

How to watch Club Brugge vs Manchester United Live TV and Stream

If you want to watch the game on TV, your options are: BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD.

If you want to directly stream it: BT Sport online or BT Sport app.

If you want to watch in on internet, VAVEL UK is your best option!

Manchester United: Predicted XI vs Club Brugge

Romero; Dalot, Jones, Maguire, Williams; Matic, Fred, Fernandes; Martial, Ighalo.
Club Brugge: Predicted XI vs Man United

Mignolet; Mata, Mechele, Deli; Diatta, Vanaken, Balanta, Vormer, Ricca; Krmencik.
Manchester United: team news

Eric Bailly made his long-awaited return from a knee injury as United beat Chelsea on Monday night. Scott McTominay, Paul Pogba, Axel Tuanzebe and Timothy Fosu-Mensah remain unavailable. McTominay has begun to train with the rest of the squad, though.

Victor Lindelof missed the Chelsea clash with flu, though he also trained on Wednesday.

Club Brugge: Team news

There were suspensions for both Clinton Mata and Krepin Diatta in the final Champions League group game. Both are now available. Brugge should be able to pick up from a mainly fit squad.
Club Brugge have dropped down into the Europa League from the Champions League group stages. Though they didn’t progress, they did cause problems to big sides, including Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Could United be next?
United are on the search for a second bout of UEFA Europa League glory. They won the competition in 2017 with a 2-0 win against Ajax in the final. That was in Jose Mourinho’s first season in charge. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows a trophy is key to how this season is viewed and will be desperate to find some silverware.
It’s the first knockout round of the UEFA Europa League this evening. We’ve already had some great ties in the Champions League as an Erling Haaland double saw Borussia Dortmund beat PSG 2-1 at home. In Spain, Saul Nigez scored for Atletico Madrid who got a 1-0 win against champions Liverpool.
Kick-off time

The Club Brugge vs Manchester United match will be played at the Jan Breydelstadion in Bruges, Belgium. The kick-off is scheduled at 17:55 GMT.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's LIVE coverage of the 2019 UEFA Europa League match: Club Brugge vs Manchester United.

VAVEL UK will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, squad updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

