West Ham United v Southampton FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020

Hassenhutl on Saturday's tie
“At home we had very tight games and there was once where we made two big mistakes and went two down.
“I think we are really keen to show a better performance because we have to.
“I think this opponent so far is not the best we have played against but, as always, records are there to be broken.
“For us, it’s important to go there with all the self-confidence we created to show a different face.”
West Ham United captain Mark Noble told whufc.com this week about how he wants the Irons to look back to their escape of 2007 in their aim to stay up this year
“People have been reminding me of our Great Escape of 2007 and how the Liverpool game can act as a springboard, like our game against Spurs did all those years ago,” Noble wrote in the column for the Official Programme for Saturday’s visit of Southampton to London Stadium.Embed from Getty Images
“We are in nowhere near as bad a position this time around, but I know what they mean. In 2007, we won all but two of our remaining nine games and there is no reason why we can’t do something similar this season. If we do, we’ll have nothing to worry about!
“I have always said that winning matches is the bottom line and that is true, more than ever, as we look to climb the table over the final quarter of the season.