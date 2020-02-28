West Ham United v Southampton FC: Live Stream TV Updates and How to Watch Premier League 2020
That’s all for now, but make sure you check back an hour or so before kick-off for the full team news…
Last time out

In the previous game between the two, Sebastien Haller netted one back in December to give the Hammer the win
Hassenhutl on Saturday's tie

Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhutl's side have not picked up a win in their past ten games against the Irons, and he explained what he thought the problems were this week

“At home we had very tight games and there was once where we made two big mistakes and went two down.

“I think we are really keen to show a better performance because we have to.

“I think this opponent so far is not the best we have played against but, as always, records are there to be broken.

“For us, it’s important to go there with all the self-confidence we created to show a different face.”

West Ham United captain Mark Noble told whufc.com this week about how he wants the Irons to look back to their escape of 2007 in their aim to stay up this year

“People have been reminding me of our Great Escape of 2007 and how the Liverpool game can act as a springboard, like our game against Spurs did all those years ago,” Noble wrote in the column for the Official Programme for Saturday’s visit of Southampton to London Stadium.

“We are in nowhere near as bad a position this time around, but I know what they mean. In 2007, we won all but two of our remaining nine games and there is no reason why we can’t do something similar this season. If we do, we’ll have nothing to worry about!

“I have always said that winning matches is the bottom line and that is true, more than ever, as we look to climb the table over the final quarter of the season.

Player to watch

After making his first two appearances against Liverpool FC, the Hammers 19-year-old right-back Jeremy Ngakia is quickly starting to steal the headlines and will most likely keep both Pablo Zabaleta and Ryan Fredericks out of the starting XI for the reminder of the season. The pacey wing-back has been deemed to become a "top player" in his position by those close to him, and we will be keeping a close eye on his development.
Previous meeting

In the team's first meeting of the season which took place in December, Sebastien Haller secured all three points for West Ham with a smart left-footed finish as the Hammers finally broke their patch of poor form.
History favours the Hammers

Since West Ham's move to the London Stadium, the Saints won only two games against the Hammers out of six meetings, with their last win coming in August 2017 at St' Mary's.
I’m Alan Rzepa and I’ll be providing you with the key pre-match information before taking you through the action. Kick-off is set for 15:00.
Welcome

Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK’s live text commentary of the final match of Matchday 28 of the 2019/20 Premier League season: West Ham United v Southampton FC at the London Stadium.
