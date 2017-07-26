Huddersfield Town chasing highly-rated Nürnberg midfielder

Abdelhamid Sabiri is wanted by Huddersfield Town (gettyimages/Thomas Langer)

Huddersfield Town are believed to have made an enquiry over the availability of FC Nurnberg midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri , according to the Daily Mail.

The Terriers have wasted no time in delving into the transfer market this summer as they embark on their first season in the top-flight for 45 years.

Manager David Wagner has brought in nine new players so far and is keen to make the Moroccan midfielder their tenth signing ahead of their opening fixture against Crystal Palace on August 12.

The attacking midfielder, who can also play on the left and as a centre-forward, has a year left on his current deal at the German club. He scored five goals in nine 2.Bundesliga appearances last season.

Sabiri is keen to come to England to test himself in the Premier League

The 20-year-old, who has a dual passport, is understood to have withdrawn from Nurnberg's friendly against Borussia Monchengladbach due to being unsettled by the speculation and is keen on the move as he wants to challenge himself in the English top-flight.

Nurnberg sporting director Andreas Bornemann has confirmed that the Terriers have made an approach: "It is true that we have received an enquiry from Huddersfield Town. However, we have made it clear we do not want to lose Sabiri."

Key players have signed new contracts and Wagner continues to look to bolster his squad

Huddersfield have tied down a number of key players to new deals this summer with Rajiv van La Parra, Tommy Smith, Jonathan Hogg and Wembley penalty hero Christopher Schindler all committing their future to the club.

Nine new signings have made their way through the doors at the John Smith's Stadium in the likes of Laurent Depoitre, Jonas Lossl, Tom Ince, Danny Williams, Steve Mounie, Scott Malone and Mathias Jorgensen, while Aaron Mooy has returned on a permanent basis and Kasey Palmer returns on a season-long loan from Chelsea.

But Wagner is still keen to bolster his squad and trialist Dimitri Cavare is rumoured to have been offered a deal by the Terriers.