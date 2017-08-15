Terriers legend Andy Booth compares Mounie to Drogba

Photo: Getty Images / Pete Norton

Huddersfield Town legend Andy Booth can see similarities between the Terriers' newest striker Steve Mounie and the Benin international's idol, Didier Drogba.

Mounie has openly admitted that the Pheonix Rising and ex Chelsea player is the Premier League player he most looked up to, and would like to emulate with Huddersfield Town.

Speaking after the Terriers' impressive win over Crystal Palace on Saturday, the club ambassador told Sky Sports HQ that Mounie and Drogba are very similar.

Booth impressed with Mounie

"I saw him in the Udinese friendly game and he looked strong, quick, good on the ball and on Saturday we saw he is good in the air as well," said Booth.

"And if he's half as good as Didier Drogba, we've got a real bargain on our hands," he continued, adding; "It's a fantastic start to his career at Huddersfield - he couldn't asked for any better.

"As a striker, you want to get on the sheet early and to score two goals in his debut - and Huddersfield's debut in the Premier League as well - he couldn't ask for any more and us as fans and us as a club couldn't have asked for any more as well."