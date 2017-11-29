Is Marko Grujic set for a move to Huddersfield?

PIC: Getty Images

Serbian Midfielder Marko Grujic moved to Liverpool from Red Star Belgrade over two years ago, since then the 21-year-old has only made 13 appearances for The Reds and only five this season.

However, Grujic has never started a Premier League game during his time at Liverpool. Zoran Stojadinovic, the Serb's agent, insists that the midfielder needs a loan move in January to further his development and get match starts.

Strong relationship

Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has a strong relationship with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, a factor which could lead to that loan move being in Yorkshire, as the Terriers hope to pick up points and survive in the Premier League.

Having been short of results so far but still sitting pretty above the relegation zone, the Terriers will want to strengthen their squad to help stay up.

A loan move in the January window to Yorkshire could be just what Stojadinovic recommends for his client. In an interview with Serbian newspaper Blic he stated:

"Grujic has to go somewhere in January in a loan, in a team where he will play.

"It must be an English club, so as not to make a mistake like Lazar Markovic did."

First team struggles

Markovic has also struggled to make inroads into the Liverpool first team, and has found himself out on loan to Fenerbahce, Sporting Portugal and Hull City, but again has not made a start in the Premier League. Stojadinovic went on to add:

"Had Lazar been my client, I would never advise him to leave England.

"He changed the country, the style of football, the temperament, the climate, and therefore his return to Liverpool was an impossible mission.

"To return to Grujic, he is very much appreciated in Liverpool and therefore he did not go anywhere because they did not want to let him go.

"But he needs more minutes in the field and that's why the loan is the best solution for him in January to return to Liverpool after his return to the starting line-up."

Klopp has loaned out players to his friend Wagner before, Danny Ward was the number one goalkeeper for the Terriers last season as they earned promotion to the top flight.

This could put the Yorkshire club as the favourites to bring Grujic in and earn the Serbian a place in the starting 11 for the first time in his top-flight playing career.