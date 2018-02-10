David Wagner feels Huddersfield have to "fight together" to stay up as they prepare to face Bournemouth

Photo: James Williamson/AMA via Getty Images

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner spoke to the press as the Terriers get set to host AFC Bournemouth Sunday at the John Smith's Stadium.

While Huddersfield are in the relegation zone for the first time all season, Eddie Howe's men are storming up the table, unbeaten in seven with wins over Arsenal and Chelsea to sit in ninth.

Wagner says Huddersfield "can't wait" for Sunday

Following the 4-1 victory over Birmingham City in the fourth round F.A. Cup replay, the German said:“We have the winning feeling back; we now want to build up the winning momentum we need in the Premier League. We can’t wait for Sunday.”

He was complimentary towards Sunday's opponents, stating that: "AFC Bournemouth is a very strong opponent on a good run as well. They showed their quality in the first game and have shown consistency over the years with a good Manager in Eddie Howe."

Honestly assessing what his side have to do, Wagner said: "we will have to overperform to be successful. I know what went wrong against AFC Bournemouth and that’s how I can leave the last game behind us.”

German wants to see club's "fighting spirit"

With a batch of crucial games coming up, Wagner feels Huddersfield have to collectively "have to fight to stay up; this is everyone from the players to the whole town who has to fight. We have to stay together, stick together, fight and believe.”

He hopes that what his side will "have to be focused on is a good performance on Sunday; we won’t collect points without it. We have to show our fighting spirit from the Manchester United and the football from the Birmingham game.

“The next 13 games in the Premier League gives everyone the opportunity to fight and shine."

Latest team news

Wagner provided an update on the latest regarding the squad, first ruling out Elias Kachunga, saying he"will hopefully be back with us in March". January signee Alex Pritchard "is in contention for the squad and starting line-up; I was very happy with how he played for the Under-23s on Monday.”

Further news given by the gaffer is that "Tommy Smith will miss the game on Sunday after his concussion from Birmingham City. Christopher Schindler and Laurent Depoitre are doubts; they’re back on the grass but we will have to make the final decision tomorrow. Danny Williams is back with the squad.”