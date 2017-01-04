Allam speaks out as McDonald, Mimms and Ternent leave Hull

McDonald is one of the three to leave (photo: Getty Images / Mike Egerton)

Following the sacking of Mike Phelan on Tuesday evening, Hull City have announced that Assistant Head Coach Neil McDonald, Goalkeeping Coach Bobby Mimms and Chief Scout Stan Ternent have all followed their former boss out the door.

The trio depart after varying periods of time

As is so often the case in the modern game, the dismissal of a manager is more often than not followed by the removal of several names on the coaching staff. With Portugese manager Marco Silva seemingly edging closer to becoming Phelan's replacement and likely to bring his own coaches with him, the trio of senior staff decided it was in their best interests to follow Phelan a day later.

McDonald lasted less than three months at the KCOM stadium after joining at the end of October, whilst Mimms had barely got his feet under the table after arriving a month later. Ternent, however, spent four and a half years heading up recruitment, following a spell as manager 25 years ago.

Marco Silva is expected to be Phelan's replacement (photo: Getty Images)

Allam explains it "was the right time to take a fresh approach"

With Hull only offering a brief statement to explain Phelan's departure on Tuesday evening, heavily criticised Vice-Chairman Ehab Allam offered further explanation to the decision. Allam stated "it was after a great amount of consideration that we took the decision to part company with Mike Phelan on Tuesday and I would like to place on record my thanks to Mike for his efforts during his period as Head Coach".

He added "results have been on the decline, we sit bottom of the Premier League and I felt now was the right time to take a fresh approach and give this Club and squad of players the best possible chance of retaining Premier League status".

Allam explained "I expect to have a new management team in place ahead of the weekend", widely believed to be Silva, and hinted at possible January signings by claiming "all of our efforts are now focussed on enhancing the existing squad with Premier League survival our priority".