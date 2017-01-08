Marco Silva enjoyed his first win as Hull manager

Photo credit: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Marco Silva was delighted with the way his Hull City side implemented his new ideas after just two training sessions, defeating Swansea City in an "important result for the Tigers". However the new manager warned that there are still numerous changes to be made as he looks to keep the Yorkshire club in the Premier League.

"We changed our defensive organisation"

Silva guided Hull to their first clean sheet since August, admitting "we changed a lot of things with our positions and our defensive organisation to do things differently like our defending at set-pieces. It was important that we did not concede any goals".

However, the former Olympiacos manager admitted there is still work to be done as he explained “it is impossible to say that all of my ideas were in the team after only two days". He added “we need more time to put all of our ideas into the team, but I am pleased with the first result".

"We need good results to improve us"

Silva is hoping that this victory can help kick-start Hull's fight against relegation. “We need good results to improve us and to win more confidence. Swansea was a really tough game for us, but a really important one for us".

The manager was particularly pleased that Abel Hernandez returned from injury to net the opening goal. Silva explained “sometimes substitutions work well, sometimes they do not but today it was very good. We took a little bit of a risk putting Hernandez on earlier than we had planned. He is an important player for us".

However the Tigers are now waiting to hear the extent of the injury that captain Michael Dawson picked up when he landed awkwardly on his shoulder. The knock forced Hull to finish the game with central midfielders Tom Huddlestone and Jake Livermore at the heart of defence.