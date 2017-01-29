Silva admits "Fulham were fresher and deserved the victory"

A disappointed Silva trudges off the pitch (photo: Getty Images)

After a positive start to 2017 under Marco Silva, Hull City came crashing back down to Earth after suffering a 4-1 hammering at the hands of Fulham. It means dreams of a return to Wembley have disintegrated this season after they were knocked out of the EFL Cup on Thursday.

"We did not start well and our focus was not there"

Silva admitted that "Fulham were fresher than us and deserved the victory", after the Cottagers produced an array of scintillating football with former Hull player Sone Aluko at the centre of it.

Hull boss Silva blamed a slow start three days after the disappointment of being knocked out of the EFL Cup by Manchester United. He explained, "We did not start well and our focus was not there. Fulham started stronger and faster. Our concentration was not there at some moments, the first goal is a good example." Aluko was on hand to net the opener as he was left unmarked from a corner.

Aluko celebrates Fulham's first (photo: Getty Images)

"We need a reaction"

Silva may have only overseen six matches as Hull manager but will face Manchester United for a third time on Wednesday evening. After admitting Fulham deserved their victory, he is hoping his side can respond on their return to Premier League action: "We need a reaction. We will do our work, we lost this game and they deserved to win."

He added, "I will analyse the game with the players so we can prepare for Wednesday’s game at Manchester United. We have to be strong, determined, aggressive and reactive".

Silva will also be eagerly awaiting news on the injury sustained by central defender Curtis Davies after he limped off just ten minutes into a return from the treatment room. Meanwhile Tigers fans will be keeping an eye on the transfer marked with Silva hinting over the past week that more signings could be on their way to add to the five he has already made as Hull boss.