Hull take Villarreal midfielder Alfred N'Diaye on loan

N'Diaye is known for his tackling (photo: Getty Images)

Hull City have made strides to protect their defence for the rest of the season with the loan signing of Alfred N'Diaye. The defensive midfielder will join from La Liga side Villarreal after failing to secure a first team spot this season.

Experienced in three continental leagues

The 26-year old began his career in France with AS Nancy where he made 68 appearances. After three seasons N'Diaye's fearless approach attracted the attention of Turkish side Bursaspor as they signed the anchorman for two million Euros. The former France youth international played in 66 games before receiving interest from the Premier League.

Sunderland signed the grafter but N'Diaye struggled to secure a first team spot, making just 16 places before being loaned back to Turkey with Eskişehirspor. 15 appearances later he had his contract terminated before spending the second half of the season with La Liga side Real Betis.

N'Diaye could not help his new team avoid relegation that season but he was signed as a free agent at the end of the season. The Senegalese international, for whom he has eight caps, made 81 appearances for Betis before signing with Villareal last summer.

During a short spell with Sunderland (photo: Getty Images)

N'Diaye in but Watson out

Despite his defensive nature, N'Diaye was presented with the number ten shirt at Hull, following an announcement on Twitter that stated "we are delighted to announce the loan signing of Alfred N'Diaye from Villareal".

Meanwhile young goalkeeper Rory Watson has secured a move to Scunthorpe United after a spell at North Ferriby United earlier in the season. The 20-year old did spend some time with the Iron on loan during the last campaign but failed to make an appearance. He will hope that further experience will help secure a chance in the first team of the League One leaders.