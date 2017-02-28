Hull City 1-1 Burnley: Player Ratings following a stalemate at the KC Stadium

Tom Huddlestone's goal wasn't enough to lift Hull out of the relegation zone on Saturday | Photo: Michael Regan/Getty Images

The weekend offered Hull City a huge opportunity to move out of the relegation zone as they looked to continue their impressive revival under Marco Silva. However, the Tigers were unable to take all the spoils, as they drew with a Burnley side who are still yet to win an away game this season in the Premier League.

Tom Huddlestone put the home side ahead after a rather subdued first half. Michael Keane's alleged handball gifted Huddlestone a chance from the penalty spot - one that he tucked away perfectly.

However, Burnley were right back in the match just four minutes later when Keane hammered in an equaliser from a corner. Following the game, Marco Silva spoke of his anger at the manner in which his side conceded, with his players showing "a lack of focus" to leave Keane unmarked at the back post, where he was able to take the ball down on his chest and fire home.

Burnley ended the game with 10 men after Ashley Barnes was sent off in injury time for two bookable offences, but Hull couldn't find a second goal.

Player Ratings

Jakupovic - 6 - Very little blame can be attached to him for Keane's equaliser. However, he almost made a hash of Ben Mee's header in the first half. Solid display, with numerous routine saves.

Elabdellaoui - 7 - Incisive attacking runs, especially in the first half, gave Hull fans plenty of excitement. However, his impact faded as the game wore on. Kept Brady at bay well.

Ranocchia - 5 - Struggled on numerous occasions against Gray. Dealt well with balls over the top, but not one of his most impressive displays by any stretch of the imagination.

Robertson - 7 - Another bright performance from the youngster. Showed good attacking intent, getting the better of Boyd regularly. Almost produced the opener when his cross was met by Mbokani.

Maguire - 7 - Produced another assured display for Hull, with timely tackles and interceptions to keep the away side at bay. Definitely cementing his place in the starting line-up - and the manager will be relieved he recovered from a first half injury.

N'Diaye - 5 - Struggled to get to grips with the physicality of the opposition and as such didn't produce a great performance.

Huddlestone - 7 - Despite a rash opening where he could have easily gifted Burnley a goal, the midfielder continued to impress at the heart of Hull's team. Showed good quality to tuck away from the penalty spot and ensured the home side retained good control in the middle of the park.

Elmohamady - 6 - Set up a good chance for Mbokani, who wasn't able to control his header in the first half.

Maloney - 6 - Showed some bright moments in the number 10 position. Despite his influence fading as the game progressed, Maloney put in a solid display in what was only his second start of the season.

Grosicki - 6 - Curled a shot just wide in the second half. Looked intent on proving a point against the team he almost joined in the summer. Faded in and out of the game, but an all-round decent display.

Mbokani - 5 - Missed a number of opportunities to give Hull a vital three points as they look to avoid relegation come the end of the season. Surprisingly got the nod ahead of Niasse at the centre of attack and didn't do much to justify Silva retaining faith in him for the coming games. Still awaiting his first goal for the club.

Subs

Oumar Niasse - 6 - Very unfortunate to have been dropped in place of Mbokani but couldn't make the vital difference off the bench.

David Meyler - 6 - Provided a solid presence in the middle and dealt well with Burnley's physicality.

Abel Hernandez - 6 - Fired just wide late on for Hull.