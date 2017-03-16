Josh Tymon earns England under-18 selection

Tymon has imposed himself on the Premier League this season (photo: Getty Images)

A breakthrough season for Hull City youngster Josh Tymon has resulted in the left-back being called up to the England under-18 squad for matches against Saudi Arabia and Qatar next week.

Busy fortnight ahead for England's youngsters

If selected on Saturday against Everton, Tymon could play four matches in nine days. The national youth side will fly to the Middle East on Sunday before taking on Saudi Arabia and two fixtures against Qatar.

Tymon's inclusion comes after he represented the Under-17s in three matches at the Algarve Tournament last February. During that season he made his Hull City debut during the FA Cup Fourth Round against Bury in the first of two senior appearances that season.

The teenager previously represented England at Under-17 level (photo: Getty Images)

Breakthrough season for Tymon

In the wake of an injury crisis at the KCOM this season, Tymon was granted his Premier League debut against Sunderland in November. Since then he has made another ten first team appearances, with three more in the Premier League, two in the FA Cup and five in the League Cup during a run that saw Hull reach the semi-finals. Tymon also netted his first senior goal against Swansea City at the turn of the year.

The full-back's chances to contribute to the senior squad have been limited in recent weeks with Andrew Robertson and Ahmed Elmohamady returning from injury and the African Cup of Nations respectively. The addition of Omar Elabdellaoui has also not helped his cause, though Tymon offers a flexible option from the substitutes bench with his ability to play on either side of the pitch at full-back or on the wing.

England Under-18 Head Coach Neil Dewsnip has explained the visit to the Aspire Sports Village in Doha will be focussed on experiencing the winning feeling. He stated, “Winning is very important to us. Part of the development pathway is learning to win, be it against Poland on a wintery November night in Stevenage, or against Saudi Arabia in the 40 degree heat of Qatar. We’re looking forward to the challenge."