Silva pinpoints Huddlestone dismissal as turning point in latest Hull defeat

Huddlestone was left stunned by Paul Tierney's decision to send him off (photo: Getty Images)

A clearly disgruntled Marco Silva was unhappy with the red card awarded to Tom Huddlestone for a mistimed challenge on Idrissa Gueye, claiming "our team, our players and Tom [Huddlestone] didn’t deserve this".

"I'm not sure there are many teams that have caused them the problems we did"

Other than Dominic Calvert-Lewin's ninth minute opener, Hull City restricted Everton to very few chances before the controversial dismissal. Silva explained “we played against a very good team on Saturday who have been doing very well recently and I’m not sure there have been many teams that have caused them the problems we did for 70 minutes".

The Portugese manager added “Everton scored in the first half and we had a very good chance to score as well. We started the second half very well and had 25 good minutes with the quality to push Everton back".

Sam Clucas went close to equalising for Hull (photo: Getty Images)

"We didn't deserve that decision and what happened after it"

However, Silva did not agree with the decision to give Huddlestone a straight red card. He complained “it’s disappointing. I saw one game for 70 minutes, and after I saw another game. We didn’t deserve that decision and we didn’t deserve what happened after it. Up to that point we were competing and we played as a team".

With Hull City struggling in the relegation zone, Silva's concerns stretched further than the three goals conceded after the Tigers were reduced to ten men. He added “we lose a player for three games because of this and I don’t know why. It’s not a situation I want to talk about too much in this moment".

Hull now sit three points adrift of safety going into the international break with just nine games remaining. They return in April to two crucial home fixtures against West Ham United and fellow strugglers Middlesbrough, where Silva will be hoping for a maximum six points... although they will have to do it without their suspended playmaker in central midfield.