Hull welcome back several international Tigers after a mixed weekend of results

Andy Robertson is now a key member of the Scotland squad (photo: Getty Images)

After a week of training with only several first team players, Hull City manager Marco Silva will be delighted to welcome back several international stars as the Tigers prepare for nine crucial games in their quest to avoid relegation.

Substitute bench becomes familiar for many Hull internationals

Andy Robertson makes the short trip back across the border after playing a part in Scotland's last-gasp victory against Slovenia. With the teams behind England squabbling over second place in Group F, Scotland secured a 1-0 victory with just minutes to spare as left-back Robertson played the full 90 minutes.

Omar Elabdellaoui and Adama Diomande were both involved in a disappointing 2-0 defeat for Norway against Nothern Ireland. Right-back Elabdellaoui started for his native country, whilst Diomande came on as a substitute but could not inspire a comeback in Belfast.

Kamil Grosicki played the majority of the game as Poland defeated Montenegro to extend their lead at the top of Group E to six points, though fellow attacking midfielder Lazar Markovic only watched from the bench as Serbia defeated Georgia 3-1. Alfred N'Diaye could also only sit and admire as he was an unused substitute for Senegal in their 1-1 draw against Nigeria.

Spot the international (photo: Getty Images)

Dawson returns with three still away

A trio of stars including Abel Hernandez, David Meyler and Josh Tymon will all return later in the week after additional matches. Hernandez came off the bench as Uruguay lost 4-1 to Brazil, Meyler played the majority of the game in a goalless draw for Republic of Ireland against Wales, whilst Tymon failed to get off the bench as England Under 18s won 2-1 in Qatar.

However, Hull her boosted by the return to training of Michael Dawson and David Marshall. Central defender Dawson has been suffering with a calf injury since the beginning of February but will be back in full training this week. Goalkeeper Marshall was forced to pull out of the Scotland squad with a hip injury but looks to be in contention for Saturday's match against West Ham.