Player Ratings following Hull City's 2-0 win against Watford

Hull remain above the danger zone heading into the final stages of the season

Hull City ​took another giant stride in their quest for ​Premier League survival at the weekend, beating ​Watford ​2-0. It appeared the Tigers were set for trouble when striker Oumar Niasse ​was given a harsh red-card after just 20 minutes. Studs high, he went in on M'baye Niang but a lack of contact made the decision a surprise for the home fans.

Nonetheless, his team were able to rally and deal with the away sides pressure before the half-time interval. It was then Marco Silva's side who came out swinging in the second-half, with Lazar Markovic ​finding the back of the net before Sam Clucas ​added another with a stunning long range volley. The result sees Hull two points clear of the drop with four games to go.

Goalkeeper and defence

Eldin Jakupovic - 8 - ​Made some crucial saves throughout the ninety minutes. First, he kept out Prodl in the opening forty five before denying Capoue low down shortly after the break. Recorded Hull's first clean sheet in over two months.

Ahmed Elmohamady - 7 - ​One of, if not the best and most dangerous player going forward in the first half for the home side. Stuck to his task well defensively and prevented Watford from carrying any threat down the flank.

Andrea Ranocchia - 8 - Another terrific display at the heart of the defence, despite being out-jumped by Prodl for Watford's closest chance. Read the game well and contained Deeney, isolating him from the rest of the side and making him look very ordinary.

Embed from Getty Images

Harry Maguire - 7 - Rocky start from the captain but he recovered well and had a secure partnership with Ranocchia. Certainly enjoying his best form since taking the reigns at the back.

Andy Robertson - 7 - Defensively superb yet again while also showing great willingness to get up in support of the attack. Laid the foundations for the opening goal.

Midfield and attack

Alfred N'Diaye - 8 - Covered more ground than any other player on the pitch, with just shy of 12km over the 90 minutes. A couple of people would have raised eyebrows over his inclusion ahead of Huddlestone, but the decision certainly paid off for Marco Silva in what was a terrific display protecting the back four.

Sam Clucas - 8 - ​Scored a tremendous volley from 25 yards out to cap off a stunning performance in midfield. Showed great athleticism to close Watford down in the middle of the park, and was key to keeping Hull in contention despite being a man down.

Lazar Markovic - 8 - Arguably his best performance for Hull in the second half, after a rather mixed first forty five. The manager could easily have taken him off at the break, but his faith in the winger certainly paid dividends. Netted the opener and also played a big role in stretching Watford with his pace.

Evandro - 5 - ​Sacrificed at half-time with Hull under immense pressure from the away side following the red card. Didn't catch the eye when he was on the pitch, doing little to give his side any respite. Sloppy mistakes gifted away possession - luckily for him Hull went into the interval level.

Kamil Grosicki - 7 - Struggled in the first half to find a spark for the home side, but was much improved in the second half. Supported Robertson well on the counter attack before producing an inch perfect cross to set up Markovic's goal.

Oumar Niasse - 5 - ​Was on the wrong end of a poor referring decision at the KCOM after a half hearted challenge on Niang was deemed reckless. Failure to win his appeal will rule him out for the crucial games to come.