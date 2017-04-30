Southampton 0-0 Hull City - Post-match analysis: Hull dig deep to take a valuable point on the road

Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Hull City ​secured a point at St Mary's on Saturday afternoon as they look to remain in the Premier League ​for next season.

The Tigers owe huge thanks to goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic for his late heroics after Alfred N'Diaye was penalised for tugging Maya Yoshida to the ground on 90 minutes. You'd have bet your house on Dusan Tadic converting from the spot, but his low shot was superbly saved by the Hull goalkeeper to salvage a big point for Marco Silva's side.

The result sees Hull move three points clear of the relegation zone, while confirming Sunderland will play in the Championship next season.

Hull dig deep at St Mary's

Often shaky at the back, Hull delivered a resolute and disciplined performance at the weekend - up until N'Diaye's pull on Yoshida of course.

Marco Silva has to be commended for the job he has done with a very stretched set of players. When he took over the reigns at the club, Hull seemed destined for the drop and it was merely a case of keeping some dignity as they did so. However, The Tigers have won 19 of their 21 points under the manager at home, indicating how he has instilled new life into the KCOM.

For a team that conceded 41 away goals before kick-off, Hull were impecable at the back. They showed no signs of their usual frailties, producing a gutsy and gritty display in their battle to avoid the drop. Maguire and Ranocchia were at the heart of it, leading by example with two colossal performances to keep Gabbiadini at bay throughout the ninety minutes - not an easy task by any means. The home side were limited to just two shots on target in what was a very dull game of football, but Marco Silva and his side will have no qualms about the result.

A good point, but goals continue to ellude the side

Hull had one shot on target themselves, with Niasse having their best opportunity of the game with six minutes left on the clock. Blasting over the bar when unmarked before failing to latch on to Grosicki's corner squandered two chances for the away side to take all the spoils on the day, but it was a heroic performance from The Tigers.

They have scored just nine goals all season on the road - fewer than any other Premier League side. No team has failed to score in as many away games as Hull in the Premier League this season - 10, the same as relegation strugglers Middlesbrough and already-down Sunderland.

It remains a clear and consistent issue for Marco Silva's side, who will be hoping Oumar Niasse can refind his shooting boots for what remains of the campaign. Failure to do so will put increasing pressure on the defence to deliver performances such as the one on Saturday on a continual basis.