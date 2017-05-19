Marco Silva to meet Allam family next week to finalise future

Silva looks likely to be leaving Humberside (photo: Getty Images / Richard Sellers - PA Images)

Marco Silva has announced that it his "goal to work in the Premier League" but a decision won't be made until next Wednesday as to whether he will leave relegated Hull City.

So close but yet so far

The Portugese manager joined Hull in January following the dismissal of Mike Phelan. The Tigers found themselves rock bottom of the Premier League with a squad depleted in numbers and confidence.

Although Silva found it difficult to turn Hull's away form around, six wins in seven home league games gave the club a hope of survival until defeats in their last two games assured relegation back to the Championship.

Employed with the hope of keeping the club afloat come the end of the season, Silva only signed a temporary contract. However, he gave his strongest hint yet that he could leave the KCOM stadium, with Watford reportedly interested in Silva replacing the impending void to be left by the outgoing Walter Mazzarri.

"I need to analyse what is best for my career"

Silva commented "everyone knows when you have the chance to work in the Premier League, you don't want to work in Championship, it's normal".

However, he admitted "it is a big decision. In this moment I don't have a decision and I need to analyse what is best for my career".

Yet Silva also suggested "I met with the owners this week and they showed they have an interest in keeping me and my staff at the club".

After successful managerial spells in Portugal with Sporting Lisbon and Greece at Olympiakos, Silva is used to silverware rather than relegation. With the prospect of working below the top tier for the first time in several years, Hull fans will be hoping they won't be waving goodbye on Sunday afternoon to their inspiring tactician.

