Everton 4-0 Manchester City: Citizens player ratings from a hammering

City players slump off the pitch after the defeat (photo: Getty Images / Robbie Jay Barratt)

Manchester City suffered yet another setback in Pep Guardiola’s debut season, after they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 by Ronald Koeman’s Everton.

Errors swept throughout the team as nobody was able to turn things around, but how did each player fare individually?

Goalkeepers and defence

Claudio Bravo: As per usual, calm and composed when it came to distribution, but still doesn’t inspire confidence and was at fault for the fourth goal. Fans will continue to criticise, but this was more down to the back four. 5

Bacary Sagna: Best of a bad bunch. Not at fault for any goals as they all came down the left flank and did at least try to get forward. 6

John Stones: A poor performance from Stones on his return to Goodison Park, as he was given a torrid time by both the home fans and Romelu Lukaku. Particularly at fault for the first and fourth goals. 4

Nicolas Otamendi: As usual from the Argentine, no questioning his commitment, but his brain was lacking yet again, as he was out of position for two of the goals and didn’t offer Lukaku any threat. 4

Gael Clichy: Very poor. Constantly giving the ball away, not to mention all four goals came down his flank. A position City must improve on, with Aleksandar Kolarov not being much better. 3

Midfield

Pablo Zabaleta: Worked hard, as we’ve come to expect from him, but doesn’t have the ability of Fernandinho or Alex Garcia to bring the ball forward and turn defence into attack. 6

Yaya Toure: Okay going forward, but too slow to react for the opening goal. Without Fernandinho in the side, this team lacks a certain amount of energy. 5

Raheem Sterling: Worked hard and gave the Everton defence something to think about, but missed a golden chance at 0-0, when he tried to round the Keeper. One of many players who needs to learn to shoot more. 6

Kevin de Bruyne: First half was outstanding, playing a slightly deeper role, by pinging outstanding balls into the box that seemed to unsettle the Everton defence. However, ran out of ideas second half. 6

David Silva: Also looked decent in the first half, but, like Sterling, should have shot rather than dithered on the ball when gifted a golden chance by De Bruyne. Also ran out of ideas second half. 6

Attack

Sergio Aguero: Given no service and as a result offered very little. Needs to grab this sort of game by the scruff of the neck more often and try and drag the side back in. 4

Substitutes

Kelechi Iheanacho (for Zabaleta 62): Made no impact whatsoever, isn’t good enough at holding the ball up. 5