Manchester United targeting cup treble this season, reveals Antonio Valencia

Manchester United defenders Antonio Valencia and Eric Bailly pose for a photo with the EFL Cup trophy. (Image: John Peters via Getty Images)

Manchester United won the first available trophy of the season when they beat Southampton 3-2 at Wembley Stadium to take the EFL Cup back to Manchester, courtesy of another show-stopping performance from Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

New fan favourite Antonio Valencia, however, wants the club to add more trophies to the already-crammed cabinet at Old Trafford this season with the FA Cup and Europa League in his sights.

EFL Cup success has given the squad "much confidence"

The 31-year-old took time after Sunday's victory to tell reporters that capturing the first major trophy under Jose Mourinho has given the squad "confidence" and playing under a "top manager" gives them a great sense of "security".

He emphasised that the club haven't given up on the Premier League this season but will "fight for the league next season" if it becomes an impossible task with Chelsea so far ahead of the current pack.

United searching for their first Europa League silverware

Manchester United are still fighting on three other fronts but with the league unlikely in this campaign, the Red's attention has been turned to the cup competitions as they find themselves in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup and Round of 16 in the Europa League.

The FA Cup draw wasn't favourable as the defending champions have a date at Stamford Bridge to play favourites Chelsea on March 13th, with a win meaning a 5th trip to Wembley in less than a year for the semi-finals.

The M16 club will fancy their chances in Europe's secondary competition though with Russian outfit FC Rostov standing between them and a quarter-final position, a seemingly straight forward draw if you take the 7000 mile-round trip out of the equation.

Jose Mourinho is the first Manchester United manager in the history of the lucrative football club to win a major honour in their first campaign so the future is certainly looking hoping between now and the end of the season.