José Mourinho is "the perfect coach" for Man United, says Ibrahimović

Zlatan Ibrahimović celebrates for United in the Community Shield | Photo: Ben Hopkins/Getty Images

Zlatan Ibrahimović has been a complete and utter revelation this season at Manchester United. When the 35-year-old completed his free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, many in England doubted the Swedish legend. However, in his short spell at Old Trafford, he has struck 26 times in just 41 appearances, leading the line with aplomb.

Mourinho, Zlatan mutual admirers

His arrival coincided with that of his manager, who has made no secret of his admiration for his striker. And, in comments at an event promoting his fragrance brand and reported by the Manchester Evening News, Ibrahimović was effusive in his praise of manager Jose Mourinho and confirmed he is enjoying his time at United.

"I’m enjoying being at a a fantastic club, without doubts, one of the biggest clubs in the world with a great coach," he said. "I know him before, he’s a winner, he’s the perfect coach for this club."

Questions remain over Swede's future

In spite of his stellar record, questions persist over Ibrahimović's future. He initially joined United on a one-year contract, and has the option of extending his current deal for another 12 months once it runs out in June. Considering his stellar form and the esteem in which Mourinho and the United faithful hold him, an extension would be warmly welcomed.

Yet, the Swede has been the subject of persistent transfer rumours linking him with moves back to Italy or to the United States. The player himself has remained noncommittal in public. He remained that way at this event, saying, "Let's see what happens, we are talking."

He went on to say that "I have an option for another year" before going on to say "I want to do great as long as I'm here so let us see, there is a lot of time."

Mourinho and United will be back in action on Saturday at home against West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League. However, Ibrahimović must wait to pull on the red jersey again until April 4th against Everton once he has finished serving his three-game suspension for elbowing Tyrone Mings.