Real Salt Lake 1-3 Man United: Reds tested at Dallas Cup in second game

A Dallas storm delayed Manchester United's under-19s' second game of the Dallas Cup, against Real Salt Lake. The squad aren't rookies to a scenario like this, having even had a delay due to a Manchester storm earlier in the season. United did eventually come out winners, with a late Callum Gribbin chip sealing the win against a threatening RSL side.

Having been well beaten by an impressive Chivas side on Sunday evening, 4-1, United came out looking much fresher. Their opening day game saw them look badly affected by jetlag, a new experience and the heat. Monday night saw them dominated proceedings from the off.

Possession and control of the game belonged to Tony Martin's side, and they made it count quickly. Having conceded early on in their first game, United looked to reverse the roles as Ethan Hamilton forced a save from Jarod Osgood after being played in by young Aidan Barlow.

Bohui gives United lead

Josh Bohui took United in front just before the half-hour mark. A fast-paced corner delivery from Callum Gribbin was flapped at by Osgood, and missed, to allow the former-Brentford striker to tap home easily to give United the lead.

United's chances continued, but they couldn't double a deserved lead before the break, which produced a rejuvenated Real Salt Lake side. Immediately from the restart, the American side had more urgency. Erik Virgen and Marco Gonzalez combined well to create the equaliser. Virgen started the move before getting on the end of the cross of his teammate and netting past Theo Richardson. RSL came close to taking the lead as a Milan Iloski free-kick threatened Richardson's goal and the 17-year-old continued to force the United goalkeeper into a number of saves.

United warming-up ahead of the game | Photo: Man Utd

Goals change games, though, and RSL couldn't find the second. United, against the run of play, could. Matthew Olosunde, born and raised in the United States as a former-New York Red Bulls player, dribbled past the Salt Lake line of defence and calmly finished past Osgood.

Callum Gribbin confirmed the victory for United in the latter stages of the game, but only after continued efforts for the equaliser from RSL. Richardson was kept busy while Olosunde proved vital in defence, clearing off his own goalline with only 13 minutes of normal time remaining.

Gribbin finishes game off

In desperation for an equalising goal, Salt Lake left themselves open at the back and unorganised. Gribbin neatly intercepted the ball in the RSL half and chipped Osgood to complete the win for United, a delightful goal to finish things off.

Man United now face Brazilian side Coritiba on Wednesday night in Dallas at the Cotton Bowl, with the game at 1:30AM UK time on Thursday morning.