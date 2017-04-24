Mourinho singles out Bailly and Pogba for immense effort as they play 210 minutes in three days

(Picture source: Jan Kruger / Getty Images)

Jose Mourinho singled out Paul Pogba and Eric Bailly for praise calling them 'heroes' after the pair played 90 minutes in Manchester United's win against Burnley on Sunday after playing the full 120 minutes against RSC Anderlecht on Thursday evening.

Bailly was outstanding at centre half against the Clarets while Pogba continued his good form for the club and played a huge part in the second goal which Wayne Rooney scored.

Mourinho praises commitment of Pogba and Bailly

Pogba though had to come off injured in added time while Bailly was struggling with cramp at the end but overall Mourinho was delighted with United's clinical performance against Burnley but wanted to show Pogba and Bailly some praise that they deserved.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho had initally said that he could not "choose a player" who was outstanding "because they all performed really well in my eyes" as they managed to stick to the "demands of their job, they were all phenomenal."

The United manager then went on to single out Pogba and Bailly saying "Eric and Paul are heroes" after playing "two hours of football on Thursday" plus the game against Burnley while the other players had "fresh legs" and overall the win was a "very important victory for us."

Mourinho 'pleased' with how clinical his side was versus Burnley this time round

It was a very important win for United at Turf Moor as they defeated a very well drilled side at home and Mourinho was delighted as his side were clinical this time round after drawing 0-0 versus Sean Dyche's side at Old Trafford after missing numerous chances.

Mourinho said that "we score, not like at Old Trafford" as the team had 20 chances" to score against Burnley but "we couldn't score a goal" but the difference today was that we had "four of five chances" and managed to put two of them away so therefore the victory "was very good."