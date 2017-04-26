José Mourinho admits he is unsure of Zlatan Ibrahimović's future at Manchester United

Above: José Mourinho watching over Zlatan Ibrahimović during the 2-1 win over Anderlecht | Photo: Getty Images/Laurence Griffiths

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has admitted that he is unsure over the future of star striker Zlatan Ibrahimović at Old Trafford, with the Swede ruled out for a significant amount of time with a knee injury.

Next step will be what he wants

Ibrahimović proved an inspired signing for the Red Devils since his free move from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, with the 35-year-old managing 28 goals in all competitions.

However, his season and possibly his career at United have been cut short, with the Swede been taking off just towards the end of normal time in the 2-1 win over Anderlecht.

The serious knee injury is expected to keep Ibrahimović out until at least 2018, with the striker expected to undergo surgery in America for his knee injury.

Ibrahimović's one-year contract will run out in the summer, and ahead of Thursday's Manchester derby, Mourinho admitted that he doesn't know if he will be at Old Trafford next year.

"I don't know, I don't want to know," Mourinho told his pre-match press conference. "I'm not interested in it, I don't care about it."

"I think the next step will be what he wants," he added. "I have always said he is much more important than myself and what I want."

Rivalry will mean nothing

Thursday night will arguably be United's biggest game of the season thus far, with it not only been a Manchester derby but also crucial to the outcome of the Champions League places.

After Sunday's 2-0 victory over Burnley United sit just a point behind City going into the clash at the Etihad, but Mourinho insisted that it will not be about the age-old rivalry but securing a place in Europe's elite competition.

“It means nothing,” he said. “If we finish fifth and they finish sixth, it means nothing."

"If they finish third and we finish fourth," the coach stated. "They are above us but it means a lot."

“This is not about Pep [Guardiola], this is not about City," Mourinho concluded. "This is about objectives and we want to try to play Champions League football."