José Mourinho hints at Rashford/Lukaku partnership after resounding Galaxy victory

Above: Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford in training | Photo: Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian

Manchester United manager José Mourinho has hinted that he could play the partnership of Romelu Lukaku and Marcus Rashford, as both played a significant role in United's pre-season opener in the 5-2 victory over LA Galaxy.

Do think it can work

The Red Devils couldn't have asked for a better start to their tour across the Atlantic, as Mourinho put out two different sides in each half in the StubHub Center.

Rashford started the game and it was clear to see that the 19-year-old has grown in physical stature over the summer, his shooting also seems to have gone up a level as he notched two in the opening 45 minutes and had opportunities to round up a hat-trick.

Lukaku came on for his debut in the second period since his big-money move to The Red Devils, he failed to score but showed great promise in his initial run-out. The pair do lend themselves to look like quite the partnership with Lukaku's strength and Rashford's speed, and after the victory Mourinho stated that the two could feature upfront in the near future.

"It's just the natural evolution of the kid," Mourinho stated to MUTV post-match. "An accumulation of minutes on the pitch."

"You change your body when you're a young kid, he's already taller than when I arrived 13 months ago," the coach stated on Rashford's evolution. "He's three centimetres taller and he put some muscle on but without any kind of specific work because his speed is the most important quality."

"Today he was in a different team to Lukaku [first half and second half]," Mourinho added. "We will also try both in the same team which I think can also work."

One captain and one captain only

The clash with Galaxy also saw the first run-out for Michael Carrick as permanent captain of the side, having taking over from striker Wayne Rooney after his return to Everton.

Carrick will be entering his 12th year as United player having joined from Tottenham way back in 2006. It could also be his final season at the club for the 35-year-old having recently signed a new one-year contract but Mourinho stated no matter Carrick will be the only skipper for the 2017/18 season.

"We don't have a vice-captain, a captain is enough and Michael is obviously the captain," he said. "I don't like the criteria for the captain to just be the one who has spent the most time at the club because sometimes you have somebody with the armband just because he arrived before other players."

"We have people that, step by step, we have to prepare because Michael will be the captain for one year, maybe two," the 54-year-old admitted. "If he decides to do that and his body resists to the demands of the Premier League and Champions League."

Mourinho concluded: "But for the season we will have only one captain."