Sunderland's Fabio Borini raring to go ahead of crucial festive period

Above: Fabio Borini during Sunderland's 2-1 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images/Stu Forster

Returning Sunderland AFC striker Fabio Borini, has sated that he is raring to go ahead of a crucial Christmas period for the Black Cats.

A perfect Christmas

After a very slow start to the season, David Moyes' side are on the up recording three wins in their last four matches. Last Saturday's victory over champions Leicester City has brought them to within a point of 17th-placed West Ham United,ahead of Saturday's crucial clash with fellow strugglers Swansea City.

The visit to Bob Bradley's side will be seen as a must win for the Wearsiders, and with upcoming clashes with Watford and Burnley the striker stated that a few wins in the festive period will be a great boost.

“If we can get a few more wins before the end of December," Borini told safc.com. "It would be the perfect Christmas for us."

"That’s what we will try and achieve as a team," the Italian stated. "If we do that we can start to express ourselves in the second half of the season."

“If I’m ready it will be nice to be back in a stadium where I’m used to playing," the forward admitted. "Because I always get a great reception when I go back there."

"We have so many games coming up in the next few weeks," Borini added. "It will allow me to reach my maximum levels as soon as possible.”

Waiting for the moment

Borini has been one of the unfortunate individual's that he been struck with the injury curse at the Stadium of Light. The 25-year-old has been missing since the end of August with a thigh injury. The Italian is expected to make his return during the festive period, and insisted that he is looking to help the side on his imminent return.

“Too long but that’s football," he said. "Thankfully I’m back now because I’ve been waiting for this moment."

"To be out there with my team-mates again," the former Liverpool man stated. "It’s the perfect Christmas present for me and my family.”

“We need everyone ready to play games and help team," Borini concluded. "So I will try my best and hopefully help the team pick up some good results."

Sunderland AFC will take on Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday, December 10 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.