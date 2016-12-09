Swansea City vs Sunderland Preview: Two of the Premier League's bottom three square off in South Wales

Swansea City V Sunderland preview: Two of the bottom three square off in south Wales

Third-bottom Sunderland travel to bottom-of-the-table Swansea City in a crucial Premier League relegation clash at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Sunderland looking to continue recent improvement

If the Premier League season ended right now then, both Swansea and Sunderland would be relegated to the EFL Championship, and they could have few complaints given their poor respective starts.

Sunderland sit in 17th although have improved notably of late, with three wins in their last four games. That improvement has taken their points tallly from two to 11 over the last month.

David Moyes' team have won their last two home games against Hull City and Leicester City, while they also beat AFC Bournemouth away at the start of November.

Like last season, much of Sunderland's success has come from striker Jermain Defoe, who in scoring in these three victories has now surpassed the prestigious 150 Premier League goal mark.

Swans in dire straights at the foot of the table

As for Bob Bradley's Swansea side, they remain the only team in the league yet to achieve double figure points, as they currently sit on nine with only two wins all campaign.

Bradley did secure his first win as Swans boss in their last home game however, as Crystal Palace were beaten 5-4 at the Liberty stadium in the most entertaining game of the season so far.

The South Wales outfit's inconsistent performances under their American coach showed up again last week though, when Tottenham Hotspur thrashed them 5-0 at White Hart Lane, having not been on a great run themselves.

Bradley still has a lot to prove it seems after only picking up one more point than the man he replaced, Francessco Guidolin, in the same number of games.

Team news

Midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng, against his former team, and defender Federico Fernandez remain out for the Swans with toe-related injuries.

Leon Britton, Wayne Routledge and Fernando Llorente are in contetion to return for Bradley, having all missed the Spurs game.

Duncan Watmore had to be stretchered off in the win against Leicester and will not play again this season after sustaining cruciate knee ligament damage.

In better news, forward Fabio Borini may return this week after a long lay-off due to a groin injury suffered back in August.

Stats

Swansea have only lost one of their last eight league games against Sunderland, albeit in their most recent meeting.

David Moyes has not lost to Swansea in six Premier League games against them, winning five of those games.

This is Swansea's worst start to a Premier League season after 14 games.

Jermain Defoe has scored five goals in three league matches against Swansea since he joined Sunderland in January 2015.