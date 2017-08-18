Burnley vs. West Bromwich Albion Preview: Duo seek successive league wins

Photo: Michael Regan / Getty Images

Both Burnley and West Bromwich Albion go in search of their second successive Premier League win, as last weekend's victors go head to head at Turf Moor on Saturday.

On the opening day of the season, both sides got off to winning starts, with Saturday's hosts taking the most unlikely of maximum point hauls, as the Clarets stunned nine-man Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

Clarets look to build

After Gary Cahill was dismissed for a late tackle on Steven Defour, Sean Dyche's men took full advantage of their superior numbers, with Sam Vokes at his clinical best notching a brace, as Burnley held off a late second-half fightback from the champions.

After few had given the Lancashire side any hope of taking away anything from West London last weekend - such was Burnley's away record last term - the club will look to build on that performance as West Brom roll into town.

Visitors keen on successive wins

The Baggies themselves, having recorded a typically stubborn 1-0 win against AFC Bournemouth last time out, arrive at Turf Moor intent on another shutout.

As Egyptian Ahmed Hegazi enjoyed a dream debut for Tony Pulis' side - scoring and keeping a clean sheet at The Hawthorns - West Brom may have found the man to take assume the mantle of goal-scoring central defender.

Jay Rodriguez had a lively league debut versus the Cherries, but was denied on multiple occasions by Bournemouth stopper Asmir Begović, however the striker will be looking better favour this weekend, as the 28 year-old makes a return to the his former hometown club.

The Baggies come into the game fresh from renewed speculation over captain Jonny Evans, following Manchester City's rejected bid on Thursday for the Northern Ireland defender.

Hosts yet to take Baggies scalp

As the two sides meet for the five time in the Premier League, Burnley are yet to win a top-flight encounter versus their opponents in the modern era.

The result sheet since 2014 reads as quite the symmetry; West Brom winning both home contests 4-0, whilst drawing sharing four goals as the sides met in the reverse fixture.

When the duo met on the penultimate day of last season, a goal from Vokes four minutes from time cancelled out goals from Salomón Rondón and Craig Dawson, as the hosts shared the spoils with the West Midlanders.

Team News

Burnley have an almost clean bill of health, with midfielder Dean Marney this weekend's only significant absentee, the Englishman set to return after the international break from an ACL knee injury.

For the Baggies, skipper Evans will have a late fitness test on an tight hamstring, with central-defensive partner Gareth McAuley still absent with a thigh problem. Hegazi is set to deputise once more in place.

The only other player missing for the visitors is James Morrison, as the Scotland international continues to struggle to regain full fitness following his return from a knee injury.