Bernie Ecclestone replaced as Formula One CEO by Chase Carey

Chase Carey (L) has replaced Bernie Ecclestone as Formula One Group CEO. (Image Credit: REX)

Bernie Ecclestone ​has publicly made it known that he has lost his job as Formula One CEO, and thus his vice-like grip on the sport that he has held since the 1980's.

86-year-old Ecclestone's future as the ringmaster of F1 had been in severe doubt, ever since Liberty Media began takeover proceddings of the sport, with a formal sale to the American media giant expected before the season gets underway in Australia on March 26th. Boss John Malone ​had placed a trusted liuetenant, Chase Carey in the sport toward the back of last season. It is Carey who will now replace Ecclestone.

The change in the managing structure of F1 will be formally announced on Tuesday, and Liberty will continue its shake-up of the sport by announcing two new positions that will be filled.

Brawn to return

Ross Brawn, of Bennetton, Ferrari, Honda, Brawn and Mercedes fame, will finally return to the sport, in a newly created sporting role. This will more than likely involve covering technical regulations, driving standards and the such-like. Brawn is extremely popular and repsected in the paddock and by fans around the world, so his appointment will go a long way to endearing Liberty to the fans.

The second appointment that is expected to be announced is that of Sean Bratches. Having previously worked for ESPN, Bratches will take up a commercial role in the new structure. Seeing as Liberty are desparate to tap into the American market, having a figure who knows the American TV and sports industries could prove to be a shrewd move.

Ecclestone's future

Speaking to German publication ​Auto Motor und Sport​, Ecclestone said: "I have been deposed. I am simply gone. It's official. I am no longer the leader of the company."

He went on to add that he has been offered a position which is "one of those American terms" - which is thought to be that of honorary president. In typical Ecclestone fashion, he added: "I don't know what it means."

Ecclestone also suggested that his seat on the FIA World Motor Sport Council, would be under threat, adding "I would have to talk to Jean Todt [FIA President] about that."

He is not expecting to stay away from Grand Prix, making the typically dry comment of: "I still have enough money to afford to attend a race."​

​​What this means for Formula One

Bernie Ecclestone is the F1 version of marmite. You either love him, or hate him. In reent times he has come under pressure and been criticised by fans for demanding extraordinary race hosting fees, that has seen the German GP fall off the calendar in 2015 and for 2017. Fans are fustrated that the sport seems to be abandoning its European heartlands for countries with little racing history, but can afford a race - Azerbaijan spings to mind.

It is not however, Ecclestone fault. When CVC Capital Partners brought a controlling stake in F1 in 2005, the company director Donald Mackenzie was interested in one thing and one thing only. Making money and profit. And Ecclestone was the man tasked with delivering that for the private equity firm.

Despite these criticisms, Bernard Charles Ecclestone should be appaulded for everything he has done for Formula One, ever since he became the ringmaster in the 1980's after a power struggle with then FIA President Jean-Marie Balestre.

He organised contracts for TV, brought new teams and drivers in, including helping to place a certain Mr. M Schumacher at Bennetton in 1991. Everything we know and love about Formula One today is down to Bernie Ecclestone, who has done his best for the sport for one simple reason.

Down, deep in his heart, he is a racer.